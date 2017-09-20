Freshii Inc. to Present at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII), the global leader in the health-casual restaurant business, today announced that Matthew Corrin, Freshii’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference at the Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel in Montreal on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The presentation, which will begin at approximately 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast through Freshii’s Investor Relations website at ir.freshii.com.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health-casual restaurant brand that serves fresh food designed to energize people on the go. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened hundreds of restaurants in cities and countries around the world. Freshii can be found in all location types from cosmopolitan cities, college campuses, suburban neighborhoods and malls to fitness clubs, airports and small towns.

