FRIEND OF THE GREENBELT AWARD PRESENTED TO DAVID CROMBIE AND CO-ORDINATED REVIEW ADVISORY PANEL

Toronto, ON, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On March 20, David Crombie, accepted the 2017 Friend of the Greenbelt Award on behalf of the Advisory Panel for the 2015 Co-ordinated Land Use Planning Reivew. The award was presented by the Greenbelt Foundation at a reception hosted by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell celebrating David Crombie, Keith Currie, Rae Horst, John MacKenzie, Leith Moore, and Debbie Zimmerman for their leadership in enhancing and growing the Greenbelt.

“I am honoured to accept the Friend of the Greenbelt Award on behalf of the Advisory Panel,” said David Crombie. “Chairing the Panel was a great experience. We were able to find the balance between ecology, community and economy, recognizing that these are mutually interdependent systems that make the Greenbelt work.”

During the 2015 Co-ordinated Review, the Advisory Panel brought together diverse perspectives to present a unified set of recommendations to shape growth and prosperity in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. The Panel’s 87 recommendations balance the protection and enhancement of natural features with the needs of a strong agricultural sector and the demands of a growing population. The Panel’s leadership and collaborative approach resulted in the addition of 21 urban river valleys and 7 coastal wetlands to the Greenbelt, connecting water resources from headwaters to the Great Lakes system.

“The recommendations of the Advisory Panel have created the context for the Greenbelt to continue to contribute to Ontario’s resilience and prosperity,” said Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation. “Under David Crombie’s leadership, the Panel underscored the importance of the Greenbelt in protecting water, supporting agriculture and contributing to our region’s climate resilience.”

“I would like to offer my congratulations to the panel members in receiving this award. Their hard work, experience and expertise resulted in consensus recommendations that were critical to our Coordinated Review of the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH), the Greenbelt Plan, the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan and the Niagara Escarpment Plan.” said Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The panel encouraged the government to step up our efforts to curb sprawl, build complete communities, grow the Greenbelt, support agriculture and address traffic congestion. Their result is stronger plans that will help protect the quality of life for generations to come, and lead to greater protections for the world’s largest permanently protected Greenbelt.”

The Greenbelt Foundation recognized David Crombie and the Panel for their dedicated, thoughtful approach to the Review, embedding the Greenbelt as a central component to regional health and prosperity. The Panel’s report emphasized the importance of a working Greenbelt that protects water and green spaces, supports farmers, and fosters smart growth.

Since 2006, recipients of the Friend of the Greenbelt Award have included Sarah Harmer, the Hon. Bill Davis, Plan B Organic Farm, Grape Growers of Ontario, the Hon. Dalton McGuinty, former Lieutenant Governor Hal Jackman, and the Neptis Foundation. Recipients have all contributed to the success, protection and growth of Ontario’s Greenbelt.

Ontario’s Greenbelt is the solution for fresh air, clean water, and a thriving economy with healthy local food and active outdoor recreation. At 2 million acres, it’s the world’s largest permanently protected greenbelt, keeping our farmlands, forests, and wetlands safe and secure. The Friends of the Greenbelt Foundation works to help keep farmers successful, strengthen local economies, protect natural features, and promote sustainable growth. Learn more at greenbelt.ca.

