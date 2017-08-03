Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Friendable to Spin-Off New Fan Pass Mobile App in Stand-Alone Subsidiary Friendable to Spin-Off New Fan Pass Mobile App in Stand-Alone Subsidiary Friendable to Spin-Off New Fan Pass Mobile App in Stand-Alone Subsidiary RecommendedFraser Institute News Release: Ontario government’s timeline to reduce debt lacks specifics and relies on questionable assumptionsDHL Bangladesh recognized for education efforts at 7th Asia Best CSR Practices Awards 2017More than 400 Industry Experts Attended CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2017