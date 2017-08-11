Frogs Taking a Big Bite of ‘Rabbit Food’ in Mexico

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII), the global leader in the health-casual restaurant business, is continuing its global expansion in Mexico with the founders and owners of Señor Frogs. Grupo Anderson’s is excited to assist in scaling the Freshii mission in Mexico.

Grupo Anderson’s Director, Jan Krouham, shares why he chose Freshii as the health and wellness brand in the company’s portfolio: “Freshii as a healthy lifestyle brand is a great fit for Grupo Anderson’s portfolio. The scalability of the brand caught our attention while its concept of wellness and sustainability convinced us of the great potential in creating synergies. Additionally, the excellent relations that our company holds with the main Real Estate companies in the country will support our projection of rapid growth and a solid penetration into the Fast-Casual segment, a fertile and unexplored territory for the Group until now.”

Freshii CEO & Founder Matthew Corrin shares Jan’s excitement. “We are thrilled to welcome Grupo Anderson’s to the Freshii family. The Group’s vision for the brand combined with strong operational experience makes them the ideal partner in Mexico. Furthermore, we believe the addition of such an established restaurant group demonstrates the attractiveness and strength of the Freshii store economic model.”

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health-casual restaurant brand that serves fresh food designed to energize people on the go. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened hundreds of restaurants in cities and countries around the world. Freshii can be found in all location types from cosmopolitan cities, college campuses, suburban neighborhoods and malls to fitness clubs, airports and small towns.

