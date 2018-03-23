Fronsac Announces Continuous Per Unit FFO Growth in Its Year End Results and Its Monthly Cash Distributions for the Months of April, May and June 2018

Friday, March 23, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
MONTREAL, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: GAZ.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (“Fronsac REIT” or “Fronsac”) today announced its results for the year 2017, and that it will make monthly cash distributions of 0.168¢ per unit, representing 2.016¢ per unit on an annualized basis, on April 30st, May 31th and June 29th 2018 to unitholders of record on April 16th, May 15th and June 15th 2018, respectively.

For the quarter ended December 31th, 2017, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations (“Recurring FFO”) per unit of 0.72¢ compared to 0.67¢ per unit for the quarter ended December 31th, 2016, an increase of 8%. Recurring FFO was $548,042, an increase of 39% ($394,989 in Q4 2016). During Q4 2017 the Trust’s property rental income was $1,316,577 compared to $874,879 in Q4 2016, an increase of 51%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $1,021,095 compared to $737,681 in Q4 2016, an increase of 38%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $1,839,189, or 2.41¢ per unit, compared to a gain of $678,913, or 1.15¢ per unit, in Q4 2016.

For the twelve months ended December 31th, 2017, Fronsac reported recurring funds from operations (“Recurring FFO”) per unit of 3.17¢ compared to 2.48¢ per unit for the period ended December 31th, 2016, an increase of 28%. Recurring FFO was $2,137,217, an increase of 65% ($1.297,438 in 2016). During 2017 the Trust’s property rental income was $4,359,277 compared to $2,837,021 in 2016, an increase of 54%. NOI (Net operating Income) was $3,487,615 compared to $2,580,709 in 2016, an increase of 35%. Fronsac recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $4,540,944, or 6.74¢ per unit, compared to net income of $3,196,819, or 6.10¢ per unit, in 2016.

Jason Parravano President and CEO said: “2017 has been a very active year for Fronsac, having completed the purchase of 11 investment properties. In doing so we have continued to grow our per unit results as well as diversify our tenant base.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended December 31th, 2017 and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financials Statements and MD&A for the quarters ended December 31th, 2017 and December 31th, 2016.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION    
  12 months            
Periods ended December 31 2017 2016     Change   %  
                 
Financial info                
Property rental income   4,359,277   2,837,021     1,522,256   54 %
Total revenue   4,369,277   2,992,371     1,376,906   46 %
NOI (1)   3,487,615   2,580,709     906,906   35 %
FFO (1)(4)   2,147,217   1,212,796     934,421   77 %
Recurring FFO (1)(4)   2,137,217   1,297,438     839,779   65 %
AFFO (1)   2,014,775   1,371,167     643,608   47 %
EBITDA (1)   3,013,742   1,915,937     1,097,805   57 %
Investment properties (2)   69,588,555   48,065,082     21,523,473   45 %
Total assets   70,006,481   48,355,249     21,651,232   45 %
Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (3)   31,716,924   24,547,956     7,168,968   29 %
Total exchangeable preferred units   –    945,830     (945,830 ) (100 %)
Total convertible debentures   250,581   249,149     1,432   1 %
Total equity   36,708,396   21,419,308     15,289,088   71 %
Weighted average units o/s – basic   67,398,715   52,403,772     14,994,943   29 %
Amounts on a per unit basis                
FFO   0.0319   0.0231     0.0088   38 %
Recurring FFO   0.0317   0.0248     0.0070   28 %
AFFO   0.0299   0.0262     0.0037   14 %
Distributions   0.0180   0.0161     0.0018   11 %
(1) Non-IFRS financial measures                
(2) Includes value of investment properties owned through joint ventures             
(3) Excludes convertible debentures and exchangeable preferred units              
(4) Q1 2016 included revenues of $150K related to a one-time payment received for the renewal of a lease. This amount was subtracted from the Trust’s FFO to arrive at the Recurring FFO for 2016    
             

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO     
  3 months
               12 months
          
Periods ended December 31 2017   2016       Change       2017   2016       Change  
                                     
                                     
Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders 1,839,189   678,913       1,160,276       4,540,944   3,196,819       1,344,125  
                                     
Change in value of investment properties (787,749 ) (283,708 )     (504,041 )     (2,174,622 ) (2,088,379 )     (86,243 )
Change in value of investment properties in joint ventures (7,260 ) (19,771 )     12,511       (148,900 ) (47,755 )     (101,145 )
Unit based compensation 2,920   (200 )     3,120       70,745   40,875       29,870  
Change in liability component of exchangeable preferred units 7,568   6,596       972       43,832   40,070       3,762  
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments (524,994 ) (4,620 )     (520,374 )     (230,380 ) 48,515       (278,895 )
Change in fair value of other financial components 13,750   (1,045 )     14,795       40,980   3,605       37,375  
Income taxes   4,618     18,824       (14,206 )     4,618   19,046       (14,428 )
FFO(1) – basic 548,042   394,989       39 %     2,147,217   1,212,796       77 %
FFO per unit – basic 0.0072   0.0067       8 %     0.0319   0.0231       38 %
Distributions paid on exchangeable units (if dilutive)   –      12,585       (12,585 )     15,000   49,720       (34,720 )
FFO – diluted 548,042   407,574       34 %     2,162,217   1,262,516       71 %
FFO per unit – diluted 0.0072   0.0065       10 %     0.0318   0.0228       40 %
Recurring FFO – basic 548,042   394,989       39 %     2,137,217   1,297,438       65 %
Recurring FFO per unit – basic 0.0072   0.0067       8 %     0.0317   0.0248       28 %
Distributions 385,162   241,441       143,721       1,277,539   851,796       425,742  
Distributions per unit 0.0045   0.0041       10 %     0.0180   0.0161       12 %
FFO – basic after distributions 0.0027   0.0026       0.0001       0.0139   0.0070       0.0068  
Recurring FFO – basic after distributions 0.0027   0.0026       0.0001       0.0137   0.0087       0.0051  
Distributions as a % of                                    
FFO – basic 63 % 61 %     2 %     56 % 70 %     (13 %)
Distributions as a % of                                    
Recurring FFO – basic 63 % 61 %     2 %     57 % 65 %     (8 %)
Weighted avg. units o/s                                    
Basic  76,378,013   59,249,263       17,128,750       67,398,715   52,403,772       14,994,943  
Diluted  76,378,013   62,337,463       14,040,550       67,980,110   55,491,972       12,488,138  
(1) FFO is a Non-IFRS financial measure                                    


About Fronsac – Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Fronsac warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Fronsac with securities regulators, including the management report. Fronsac does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provide) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The December 31th, 2017 financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Fronsac REIT may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.

