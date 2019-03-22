Home | Business News | Financial News | Fronsac Announces Its Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Monthly Distributions for the Months of April, May and June 2019 Fronsac Announces Its Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Monthly Distributions for the Months of April, May and June 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPetrocapita Announces Strategic Alternative Results and Ongoing ChallengesPetrocapita Announces Strategic Alternative Results and Ongoing ChallengesFronsac annonce ses résultats pour l’année 2018 ainsi que les distributions des mois d’avril, mai et juin 2019