FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Launch of Hedged Units of Certain U.S. Sector ETFs

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 8, 2017) - FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager“), the manager of First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHC.F), First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHG.F), First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHQ.F) and First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF (TSX:FHH.F) (collectively, the “First Trust ETFs” and each, a “First Trust ETF“) is pleased to announce the launch of hedged units of each of the First Trust ETFs. The hedged units of the First Trust ETFs will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Each First Trust ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the applicable index set forth below, net of expenses, to achieve its investment objective and, in respect of its hedged units, will seek to hedge any foreign currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

Fund Index First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF StrataQuant® Consumer Staples Index First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF StrataQuant® Industrials Index First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF StrataQuant® Technology Index First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF StrataQuant® Health Care Index

About First Trust

The First Trust companies are a well-respected global enterprise with a history in the U.S. market since 1991 and in Canada since 1996. As of November 30, 2017, First Trust Advisors L.P., the portfolio advisor for the First Trust ETFs, has approximately US$53.1 billion in exchange-traded fund assets under management and more than US$117.3 billion total assets under supervision or management. First Trust is the enterprise name used for the various businesses conducted in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

