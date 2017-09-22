FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces the Revision of the Ex-Dividend Date for Cash Distributions of Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the revision of the ex-dividend date for cash distributions of its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending September 30, 2017.

The cash distributions ex-dividend date is revised to read as September 28, 2017.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts and other info previously announced on September 20, 2017 remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552