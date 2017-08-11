FTI Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. (“FTI”) announces that it intends to arrange a private placement for up to $1,250,000.

The proposed private placement would be a non-brokered offering of 5,000,000 units of the Issuer (the “Units”), at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing date of the private placement.

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.