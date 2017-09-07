Fujifilm Announces a Trio of Photography Products: X-E3 Mirrorless Camera, XF 80mm Macro Lens, and GF 45mm Medium Format Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 07, 2017) – B&H Photo is proud to announce the release of the Fujfilm X-E3 interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera, the FUJINON XF 80mm f/2.8R LM OIS WR Macro Lens, and, for the GF shooters, the FUJINON GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR medium format lens.

The new X-E3 has the latest Fujifilm 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor driven by the X-Processor Pro high-speed processing engine. Also upgraded is the AF algorithm that better tracks moving subjects and features an autofocus speed of 0.06 seconds. On the outside, the XE-3 has a slightly revised interface, and has added the small thumb “joystick” that became a fixture with the launch of the X-Pro2. The new LCD screen has touchscreen compatibility with a variety of shooting and playback options including pinch zoom, touch shot, and focus area selection. New to the X Series lineup is Bluetooth Wireless Communication for transferring files to your smartphone or tablet. Previous X Series cameras featured a Wi-Fi connection option.

Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Digital Camera

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III Sensor

X-Processor Pro Image Processor

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30p

Rear Touchscreen LCD

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Focus Lever

Film Simulation for Photos and Videos

The first 1:1 magnification macro lens in the X Series lineup, the Fujfiilm FUJINON XF80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro lens, features 5-stop stabilization advantage and is dust and weather-resistant. The lens is optimized for Fujfiilm X-Trans sensors and contains one aspherical element, one Super ED element, three ED lenses, and a floating focus system that actually adjusts two focus groups. The 35mm-equivalent focal length is 122mm.

Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens

X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

120mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

One Aspherical Element

One Super ED Element, Three ED Elements

Linear AF Motor, Floating Focus System

Maximum Magnification: 1:1

Minimum Focus Distance: 9.8″

Optical Image Stabilization

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

The new FUJINON GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR lens offers medium format shooters a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 36mm. Weighing in at only 490g, the lens is light and portable. Eight groups and eleven elements make up the optical design that includes one aspherical element and 2 ED lenses. The lens also features optical image stabilization.

