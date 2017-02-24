FUSAR Technologies fuels Production with additional Investment Round

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Feb 24, 2017) – FUSAR Technologies, a New Jersey based wearable tech startup that combines the fusion of technology and adventure through their hardware and software based platform to connect people to places in real time, announced today it has raised an additional $1M seed round to fuel the production and fulfillment of the highly anticipated Smart Camera and Unlimited Range Wireless Communication System.

FUSAR’s manufacturing partner, Flextronics — who also manufactures products for tech giants like Apple, CISCO and Google — have ramped the production assembly of the FUSAR Smart Camera in Plano, Texas so that delivery of the highly anticipated product can begin as soon as Q217. FUSAR already began shipping the Unlimited Range Communication System in Summer of 2016.

Ryan Shearman, CEO and Co-Founder for FUSAR, commented, “We are thrilled to take this next step in the evolution of FUSAR. We could not have done this without the support and patience of our loyal customers. Our immediate focus is to deliver superior products that delight our customers and scale for the future.”

FUSAR has also appointed key leadership roles with the announcement of Frank Bober as Vice Chairman and Dave Bober to the company’s Board of Directors. The father and son duo are uniquely qualified to provide strategic guidance with their decades of combined experience in identifying lifestyle and technology trends along with a proven history of successful business exits. Frank Bober said, “I am excited to be part of this emerging technology within the connected mobility space. FUSAR is at the nexus of connected mobility and this is an area ripe for innovation. We are confident that with its outstanding technology, FUSAR will lead the way.”

Built by enthusiasts, the FUSAR system is designed for easy and seamless use across a wide range of action sports. In just a matter of seconds, you can equip your favorite motorcycle, bicycle, snowboard or virtually any helmet with an accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, microphone, speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® 4.0, and GPS. The FUSAR mission is to make technology both seamless and accessible while in motion.

Key features of the FUSAR Smart Camera and Unlimited Range Wireless Communication System include:

Crash Detection with GPS Based Emergency Alert System

Black box Recorder

Activity Tracking & Telemetry

Unlimited Range Communication

Seamless Integration via the FUSAR Companion App (available now on iOS and Google Play)

HD Video, Photo and proprietary Hot Shot functionality

About FUSAR:

FUSAR has developed and patented a connected technology platform that combines “an action camera, communication system, navigation unit, black box and emergency response system all wrapped into one.” Among the wide variety of features available to adventure seekers, the FUSAR Camera can detect when a user has been in an accident, retroactively record the last two minutes of action before the accident, alert the person’s emergency contact and show that contact the user’s exact location through an interactive map. Users can also take high-resolution photos and HD video with a push of a button during their adventures and share them through social or traditional media via the FUSAR app, which is now available on both iOS and Android. The technology also allows up to 12 people to chat via Bluetooth, no matter how far apart they are. For more information please visit www.fusar.com