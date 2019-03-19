Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Futurpreneur Canada™ Receives $38M in Government of Canada Funding to Support Young Entrepreneurs Futurpreneur Canada™ Receives $38M in Government of Canada Funding to Support Young Entrepreneurs CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMeasures in budget 2019 positively address key areas of Canada’s digital economy but other key areas of innovation and technology largely absentRiverside Resources Inc. Closes $2.8 Million Private PlacementPDAC welcomes Federal Budget 2019