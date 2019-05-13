Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | G2 GOLDFIELDS Announces High-Grade Gold Discovery; Drills 8 m of 34.5 g/t Gold and 10.33 m of 10.92 g/t Gold in two holes at W1 Zone, Sandy Lake, N.W. Ontario G2 GOLDFIELDS Announces High-Grade Gold Discovery; Drills 8 m of 34.5 g/t Gold and 10.33 m of 10.92 g/t Gold in two holes at W1 Zone, Sandy Lake, N.W. Ontario CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVisionstate Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private PlacementGuardian Capital Group Limited announces results of annual meeting votingSlot Drain Systems Announces NSF Certification for it’s 10,000 Series Drains for Meat and Poultry Facilities