Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | G2 Goldfields Announces New Gold Discovery at the W3 Zone, Sandy Lake, Ontario G2 Goldfields Announces New Gold Discovery at the W3 Zone, Sandy Lake, Ontario CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedElement Announces Dividend Rates for Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, and for Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series FDundee Corporation Announces Dividend Rates on Its cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preference Shares, Series 2 and Its cumulative Floating Rate First Preference Shares, Series 3Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares