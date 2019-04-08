Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | G2 Goldfields Inc. (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) Announces Corporate and Exploration update G2 Goldfields Inc. (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) Announces Corporate and Exploration update CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMedia Advisory: Media Are Invited to Touch the Sky With an Exclusive Look at Sky Residences’ Six Newly Completed Show SuitesGiyani Submits Updated Environmental Management Plan For OtseRicus Grimbeek Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining