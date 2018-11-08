Galantas Channel Samples at 7.1g/t and 10.4g/t Gold on Underground Vein Development at Omagh Gold Mine

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galantas Gold Corporation (the “Company”), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, announces channel sample results taken during recent underground development of the Kearney vein.

Two channel samples were taken on underground development on the Kearney vein. One channel sample returned a grade of 7.1 g/t gold, with 10.6 g/t silver over a true vein width of 1.8 metres. The second channel sample returned a grade of 10.4 g/t gold and 22.4 g/t silver over a true vein width of 3.2 metres. The first channel sample did not include some mineralised material which was obstructed by the hanging wall margin. The two channels were approximately 9.5 metres apart.

Samples were analysed by ALS Geochemistry Laboratories of Galway, Ireland. Gold was determined by fire assay and AAS on 50g samples, all other metals by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. The channel samples are taken as part of geological assessment procedures designed to enhance statistical assessment for mining and followed a sampling methodology as outlined on August 29th, 2018

The samples were taken under the direction and control of Dr. Sarah Coulter PhD, MIMMM, FGS, Senior Geologist, Flintridge Resources Ltd., who is a qualifying geological professional under the requirements of NI 43-101 and AIM. Dr. Coulter has reviewed the technical detail contained in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

