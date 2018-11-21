Galantas Gold Corporation: Planning Appeal Judgement Date Received

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galantas Gold Corporation (“Galantas” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GAL) (AIM:GAL), the gold-mine developer and explorer, has been advised by the Court Of Appeal that it has listed for judgement an appeal against the Company’s planning consent, on Friday 23 November 2018 at 10.00am.

An Applicant sought to have the Company’s planning consent for its Omagh gold mine quashed via a Judicial Review in Belfast’s High Court. The Company’s consent was confirmed as a result of that Judicial Review. The Applicant appealed against that decision in the Court Of Appeal and it is this judgement that is awaited.

