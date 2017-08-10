GamaSec To Highlight SMB Website Security Services & Data Breach Limited Warranty at WHD.usa

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – GamaSec today announced its participation at WHD.usa, part of the WorldHostingDays global event series for the cloud services and internet infrastructure industries.

GamaSec, a WHD.usa gold partner, invites attendees to visit booth 13 this September 11-12 at the Tropicana Las Vegas where it will highlight its unique combination of SMB website security services that include attack prevention, remediation-as-a-service and a Data Breach Limited Warranty. Register for 2017 WHD.usa as GamaSec’s guest at no cost by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whdusa-tickets-34027918420?discount=US173UV

On Monday, September 11 at 3:15 p.m., Robert Zimmer, GamaSec’s vice president of strategy and business development, is scheduled to present a WHD.usa session that outlines the new revenue opportunities open to hosting companies looking to differentiate themselves and address the ever-growing website security and business resilience needs of their SMB customers.

GamaSec recently launched its cloud-delivered GamaSure PLUS website security service that serves as the industry’s first one-stop shop for SMBs to easily and inexpensively gain cloud-based protection, attack prevention, remediation-as-a-service, and a $50,000 Data Breach Limited Warranty. It’s a pioneering approach that combines security services with financial assurance. The mix of convenience, affordability and peace of mind stands as an appealing, quick option compared to leaving a business vulnerable.

​The Data Breach Limited Warranty within GamaSure PLUS is available to users in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. GamaSec also offers its GamaShield PLUS website security service that includes attack prevention and remediation-as-a-service. Visit www.gamasec.com/plan.aspx.

About GamaSec

GamaSec is a global provider of website security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a unique combination of cloud-based website vulnerability identification, remediation-as-service, web attack prevention as well as a Data Breach Limited Warranty. Founded in 2006, GamaSec is headquartered in Israel with offices in New York City. Visit www.gamasec.com.