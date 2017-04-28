Garda World Security Corporation Announces Pricing of Previously-Announced Offering of Senior Notes due 2025

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - Garda World Security Corporation (the “Company” or “GardaWorld”) announced today the pricing of the private offering (the “Offering”) of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) by GW Honos Security Corporation (the “Escrow Issuer”), an affiliate of the Company. The Offering is expected to close into escrow on or about May 8, 2017. The Offering is part of the financing of the previously announced stock purchase agreement entered into on March 23, 2017 by an entity held by affiliates of Rhone Capital L.L.C., Stéphan Crétier and an affiliate of Apax Partners LLP pursuant to which the 29.4% equity interest in the GardaWorld business currently owned by an affiliate of Apax Partners LLP will be purchased for cash consideration (the “Stock Purchase”). Upon the consummation of the Stock Purchase, the Escrow Issuer will amalgamate with the Company, the Company will assume the obligations of the Escrow Issuer under the Notes and the related indenture and the Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Company’s existing and future subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s new senior secured credit facilities. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with borrowings under its new senior secured credit facilities, the proceeds from certain equity contributions and, if necessary, the net proceeds from the incurrence of additional unsecured indebtedness, to (i) fund the Stock Purchase, (ii) fund the previously announced cash tender offers (the “tender offers”) for any and all of its 7.25% U.S. dollar denominated senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 notes”), (iii) refinance its existing credit facilities and (iv) pay related fees and expenses.

The Offering will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in the United States only to investors who are “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and pursuant to the prospectus exemption of section 12 of the Securities Act (Québec) for distribution of securities to persons established outside Québec, or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and upon reliance on the accredited investor exemption in Canada.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or Canada without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or an applicable exemption from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities legislation.

About GardaWorld



GardaWorld is one of the world’s largest privately owned security services providers, offering a range of highly focused business solutions including cash services, protective services and aviation services. GardaWorld’s more than 62,000 highly trained, dedicated professionals serve clients throughout North America, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. GardaWorld works across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, natural resources and retail, and services Fortune 500 companies, governments and humanitarian relief organizations. For more information, visit www.garda.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Statements



