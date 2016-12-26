Gather GameStop Gift Cards to Get the Gifts You Didn’t Get

GRAPEVINE, TX–(Marketwired – December 26, 2016) – GameStop, a global family of specialty retail brands that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple, announced today that it is offering post-holiday discounts and deals on the video game consoles, games, accessories and collectibles. This is the perfect time for gamers and popular culture fans to come by a store to redeem holiday gift cards to purchase the gifts that they did not receive.

GameStop is the destination for keeping the holiday and New Year celebrations alive with the top products at the best prices from now through January 1. Discounts include:

Save $25 on the purchase of a new Xbox One when using a GameStop gift card, plus receive a free Xbox One stereo headset, either GameStop exclusive white or black (valid through December 31, in-store only)

Receive a $25 GameStop gift card with the purchase of a new Uncharted 4 PlayStation® 4 console bundle ($249.99- regularly priced at $299.99) or Final Fantasy XV PlayStation® 4 console bundle ($449.99)

Gears of War 4 - $29.99 (reg. $59.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Dead Rising 4 - $29.99 (reg. $59.99)

Overwatch: Origins Edition - $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Dishonored 2 - $29.99 (reg. $59.99)

Watch Dogs 2 - $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Final Fantasy XV - $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Titanfall 2- $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

50 percent off of all strategy guides

Save up to 75 percent on select collectibles

Additionally, fans can take advantage of a buy two, get one free sale on all pre-owned products at GameStop from December 26 through December 28.

For more information on discounts and deals at GameStop along with product availability, visit a local GameStop store location or online at www.GameStop.com.

