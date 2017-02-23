GAWK Deploys cutting edge Bare Metal Cloud Servers to meet growing demand

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 23, 2017) – GAWK, Inc., (OTC PINK: GAWK) a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced the first installations of “Bare Metal” Cloud Servers.

The servers are similar to traditional dedicated servers but allow for additional processing capabilities on a flexible basis, allowing users to provision equipment for baseline needs with the capability to scale when applications have a spike in processing needs.

“GAWK is focused on providing reliable services for our clients and using the most efficient technologies is only part of that service,” stated CEO Scott Kettle. “Our customizable platforms and services are perfectly suited to servers that can provide expandable power on-demand.”

The Company has begun testing the servers with its new Direct Delivery product. The Company recently announced a customer order of over $1 million that will be fulfilled using these servers. Bare Metal Cloud Servers provide instant provisioning, VPN Access, Unlimited Incoming Bandwidth, and Gawklock Security Hardening. Servers of this capability are ideal for the higher demand of GAWK’s end-to-end encryption services.

