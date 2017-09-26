Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | GAWK Sells 1.7 Billion Minutes, Heads for Year-End 2.3 Billion Minutes GAWK Sells 1.7 Billion Minutes, Heads for Year-End 2.3 Billion Minutes GAWK Sells 1.7 Billion Minutes, Heads for Year-End 2.3 Billion Minutes RecommendedFranchise Holdings International Announces Exclusive Private Placement OfferingArity Launches Mobility Intelligence Tools for Growing Shared Mobility IndustryGeoTix Launches Online Platform for Localized Digital Ticket Sales That Generate New Revenue for Media Companies