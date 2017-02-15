GBK Productions Recognizes Past and Present Grammy Winners and Nominees

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge and special events company, honored GRAMMY Nominees and Presenters and a wide variety of other well-known talent with a luxury gift and style lounge on February 11th, featuring unique gifts in an exciting atmosphere — hosted at McLaren and Maserati Beverly Hills — part of The Auto Gallery’s Family of Dealerships.

This event was unique as GBK decided to create a tribute to our music past, and showcase artists that are no longer with us — including original Artwork from Michael Jackson, a signed guitar from Prince, and numerous albums signed by artists — two on their press wall signed by Whitney Houston. Other Albums throughout the venue included legend B.B. King, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Amy Winehouse, George Michael and numerous others. To add to the atmosphere, DJ Tegan spun records from the beloved music icons throughout the day as well.

The event started out with GBK’s ritual of giving back, but this time it was a bit different. Make-A-Wish brought 4 kids to be treated like a celebrity for the day. Yes, they received a variety of amazing gifts, like handmade leather hats, from American Hat Makers; a certificate from Crystamas Inc. for the kids to add the most beautiful Christmas ornament they have ever seen to their Christmas tree for many years to come; organic and natural spa/bath products by Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna; Rosewill’s Prelude Headphones, handcrafted from selected natural beech wood, adding warmth to the sound quality in exactly the same way that wood musical instruments perform; but for the kids #1 highlight was definitely meeting and taking a picture with Jake Miller, who was incredibly kind.

In the theme of giving back Jiusko USA donated $3,000 to Make a Wish in the name of many of the talents that tweeted on their behalf. Sofi Tucker and many others absolutely loved these affordable Luxury Timepieces, manufactured in China with precision, quality parts.

The Celebrities in attendance were excited to receive a wide variety of gifts. Diplo was the most excited about the Sound Bot Speakers,and was pleased to know that he could give his certificate from Credit Accelerator to someone that could utilize it a bit more than him. He said he knew a few people that needed a bit of credit repair. Kandi Burruss was excited about this gift too, and the ability to help those in need. Ally from Fifth Harmony thought HIFIMAN had the most stylish headphones she had ever seen. It was amazing that so many celebrities were excited to receive Argan Oil Ultimate Gold Hair Care set, a complete professional hair care set for dry and damaged hair. They literally were saying how much they needed a quality product like Luseta Beauty.

To keep the celebrities fashionable and ready for the Red Carpet, there were gorgeous bracelets with diamonds and various other stones from BOPULENT Jewelry, and to keep those eyes looking perfect, Minki Lash – the most natural-looking, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly Siberian mink lashes — that were 3 times more lightweight than conventional synthetic strip lashes. Of course, everyone needs shoes, so GuiltySoles was there providing high quality, fashion forward footwear at a guilt free price. For the music lovers on-the-go, Audiopark had them covered with headphones that wrap as a bracelet, so they are always easily accessible. Finally, to keep everyone feeling energized and healthy, DermaGo –a Mobile Medical Spa — issued B-12 shots on site and certificates for other services to have at your home — such as Botox, Juvederm, and Clear and Brilliant.

Every event needs Food and Drinks to add to the atmosphere. 4 Copas Tequila — The Original Organic Agave Tequila — made amazing margaritas and gave out shots to those inclined. Many of the celebrities were shocked at how easily they went down and even asked for seconds. The Blending Lab poured their custom-made wine and gave out certificates to go to their new location in West Hollywood for additional tastes of choice. Then of course, so one didn’t get too intoxicated, GBK choose two of the best new caterers in LA. The first being Meal and Speil, whose recipes reflect a crossroad between Italian and healthy practices of California Living. In addition to their small bites — which attendees went crazy over — they also gave out certificates for home cooking lessons. Mr. Foodtastic was on site sampling his famous flavored popcorn and giving his secret spice, as well a certificate for a catered meal at the celebrity’s home. For those who want to live on the edge a bit, Dot Com Vapor was there with Premium E Liquid, without a Premium price. And for those who needed to satisfy their sweet tooth after all of that, Sprinkles Cupcakes were on hand with custom designed GBK Cupcakes.

