GDP Up 0.3% in April

CBJ — Figures released by Statistics Canada indicate the national economy grew by 0.3% in April, following a 0.5% upswing in March.

The April increase was aided by better results in the oil and gas sector.

The mining and oil and gas extraction sector had an overall gain of 4.5%.

Oilsands extraction increased 11% while traditional oil and gas extraction was up 0.5%.

The manufacturing sector lost ground, retreating by 0.8% marking its biggest decline since August, 2017.

