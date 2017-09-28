Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | GE Chooses Vera to Enhance Security of Proprietary IP and Global Systems GE Chooses Vera to Enhance Security of Proprietary IP and Global Systems GE Chooses Vera to Enhance Security of Proprietary IP and Global Systems RecommendedGE Chooses Vera to Enhance Security of Proprietary IP and Global SystemsFraser Institute News Release: Canada falls out of top five in international economic freedom ranking; now tied with U.S. at 11thIcon City Group Celebrates 35th Anniversary Officially Changes Name to PRUDEN Holdings Limited