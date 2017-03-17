Geistlich, Botiss Biomaterials Lead Growing Europe Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Despite Stringent Regulations and Increased Competition

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) – According to a new series of reports on the European market for dental bone graft substitutes (DBGS) by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), it is expected that stringent regulations and protocols set in place by the European Tissue and Cells Directive (EUTCD) will continue to limit the allograft market and overall dental biomaterial market in the region. A prevailing preference for xenograft materials characterizes the DBGS market in Europe and very few regions have demonstrated a shift towards allograft materials. As a result, the dental biomaterial market is significantly underdeveloped in Europe.

“Despite the fact that autograft procedures are becoming less popular, they still account for a considerably large portion of dental bone grafting procedures across Europe,” explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. “In recent years, the European dental biomaterial market has demonstrated improvements in growth due to regions where implant penetration is relatively low, such as France and the United Kingdom.”

Increased consumer awareness and marketing initiatives have driven the number of implant procedures that use dental bone graft substitutes to increase to over 40% in certain regions, with the utilization rate of dental barrier membranes growing proportionately. A growing number of dental implant companies have recently entered the biomaterial space in order to provide a total solution to their customer base. This influx of competitors has positively affected the overall market, due to increased customer exposure and ability to offer bundled product packages that include dental implants and biomaterials.

Geistlich is the leading competitor in the European dental biomaterial market. The company is the market leader both within the DBGS and barrier membrane market all across Europe. In recent years, Geistlich has faced increased competition within the xenograft market. However, Geistlich remains dominant in every European country and is expected to continue to sustain its leading position in the market.

Botiss Biomaterials is the second leading competitor with a varied product portfolio within the dental biomaterials market. Botiss produces and distributes allograft and synthetic DBGS materials, but is most successful within the xenograft segment. The company continues to experience significant growth, largely due to its distribution deal established with Straumann, a leading dental implant manufacturer. Botiss was especially successful in the German and Spanish markets, but faced considerable competition from domestic companies in the Italian market.

Additional competitors in the Europe dental bone graft substitute market include Zimmer Biomet, Non-Profit Tissue Banks, BioHorizons, ACE Surgical, Bioteck, Dentegris, Tecnoss Dental, BEGO and numerous dental implant companies which have recently entered the dental biomaterial market.

