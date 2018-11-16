Gen III Oil Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gen III Oil Corporation (“Gen III” or the “Company“) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering“), consisting of 3,766,750 units (the “Units“) at price of $0.40 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,506,700.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share“) and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.70 per Share, subject to acceleration if the Shares trade at or greater than $1.00 per Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days after the date that is four months from closing.

The Company paid finder’s fees consisting of cash fees in the aggregate of $32,100. All securities issued under the first tranche are subject to a four month hold period expiring on March 17, 2019.

Greg Clarkes, John Detmold, Paul DiPasquale and Bryan Nethery are each members of the Board of Directors and purchased an aggregate of 1,275,000 Units under the first tranche. Each is considered to be a “related party” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“) and the issuance of Units to them under the Offering is considered to be a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101, however, is exempt from (a) the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company’s shares are not listed on a specified market, and (b) is exempt from the from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to each related party does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The net proceeds are intended to be used for continued FEED study engineering and site demolition timelines on the Company’s Bowden project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company’s Executive Vice-President, Corporate Finance, Mark Redcliffe, stated, “We are grateful for the level of support shown by our shareholders. We look forward to announcing completion of the full non-brokered private placement shortly. Being funded to finalize FEED and announce selection of a site demolition contractor in late Q4, 2018 will see us fulfill two material project milestones.”

About Gen III Oil Corporation

Gen III Oil Corporation is an innovative oil processing company with the most advanced re-refining technology in the industry. The Company’s patented ReGenTM technology process combines proven refining technologies into a proprietary process that is able to extract a higher quantity of high-quality base lubricating oils than traditional re-refineries, including 55% Group III production of synthetic grade motor oil in a commercial scale re-refining operation. The Company currently holds 5 patents issued in North America, 2 patents issued overseas and has 9 patent applications, patents pending or under review in strategic countries around the world. The Company’s first full-scale facility is currently under development in Bowden, Alberta, 100km north of Calgary, with targeted production commencing in Q1 of 2020 (the “Project”). With a fully executed off-take marketing agreement in hand with Elbow River Marketing Ltd., a subsidiary of Parkland Fuel Corporation, the Company has in place agreements for the sale of all of its finished products when commercial production begins at its Bowden facility. The Bowden facility is being designed to process 2,800 bpd of used motor oil into a range of base stocks and related petroleum products. For more information about the Company, please visit www.geniiioil.com .

To see our TSX Venture 50® video, click here

Greg Clarkes

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Greg Clarkes at (604) 806-5275

