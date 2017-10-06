Gendis Inc. Receives Cash and Pembina Pipeline Corporation Shares

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gendis Inc. (TSX:GDS) received $12.9 million in cash and 561,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX:PPL) (“PPL”) following the closing of the takeover of Veresen Inc. (TSX:VSN) (“VSN”) by PPL. Gendis owned 2.0 million VSN shares.

Gendis repaid all of its debt from the cash proceeds, leaving a cash surplus of $4.1 million. Gendis is now debt free.

The 561,725 PPL shares, having a market value of $24.0-million, are expected to provide approximately $1.2 million of annual dividends to Gendis.

As stated in the Annual Report, Gendis continues to look at a variety of options and strategies.

For further information, please contact Mr. James E. Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gendis Inc. at (204) 474-5200.