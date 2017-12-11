General Electric Company: Dividend Declaration

FAIRFIELD, CT–(Marketwired – Dec 11, 2017) – General Electric Company (LSE: GEC) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)

London: GEC | Paris: GNE

PRESS RELEASE

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, Mass.-December 8, 2017-The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.12 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. As previously disclosed during the Company’s November 13, 2017 investor update, the dividend payout has been set to align to GE’s cash flow generation, and the dividend remains an important component of GE’s capital allocation framework. The dividend is payable January 25, 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 27, 2017. The ex-dividend date is December 26, 2017.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.gereports.com and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.