General Electric Company Doc re: GE files Form 10-K

FAIRFIELD, CT–(Marketwired – February 26, 2017) –
General Electric Company (LSE: GEC) (PARIS: GNE)

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
February 24, 2017

On February 24, 2017, General Electric Company (the “Company”) filed a Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/shareholder-services/personal-investing/sec-filing/general-electric-company.

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
[email protected]

