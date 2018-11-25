Monday, November 26, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
GM Closing in Oshawa: CTV

CBJ — CTV News is citing multiple sources that claim General Motors is shutting down all operations in Oshawa, Ontario.

An official announcement is expected on Monday.

Oshawa Mayor John Henry seemed stunned by the news and said he hopes ir nothing more than an erroneous rumour.

At it’s peak, General Motors employed about 40,000 people in Oshawa.  As of now, that number stands at about 2,800, including 2,500 labourers and 300 salaried employees.

It remains unclear how soon the plants would close down.

The fate of other GM plants in St. Catharines, Markham and Ingersoll is also unknown.

