General Research GmbH to Provide European Investor Relations Services for Oroco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V:OCO) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has engaged General Research GmbH (“General Research”) and its principal and sole shareholder, Georg Hochwimmer of Munich, Germany, to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in Europe.

The Company has previously engaged General Research GmbH for reason that it is an experienced, arms length financial advisory firm which focuses primarily on junior companies and special situation opportunities, and which has successfully increased the exposure of Oroco and other TSX Venture Exchange listed companies to institutional and retail investors in Europe.

The Company has agreed to grant General Research 500,000 incentive options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share. These options will vest in four equal installments over the term of the agreement, with one quarter vesting three months from the date of this agreement and one quarter vesting every three months thereafter, and may be exercised for a period of three years. In addition, the agreement provides for per diem compensation in regard to specialized services requested by the Company. The agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days notice. All payments to General Research GmbH will be made from the Company’s general working capital. General Research advises that it currently holds shares of Oroco but that it may acquire or dispose of securities of Oroco in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

cdalziel@orocoresourcecorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.