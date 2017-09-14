Genius Properties Stakes Strategic Portfolio of Mining Claims in Nova Scotia

SAINT-SAUVEUR, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 14, 2017) - Genius Properties Ltd. (“Genius” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) is pleased to report the staking of 243 new mining claims in Nova Scotia covering an area of 39.3 square kilometres adjacent to Atlantic Gold’s most developed resource: the Touquoy gold deposit.

Genius new staked property contains several gold showings, old exploration works such as the Meaghers Au-As Prospect, several DDH collared for Au-Pb-Zn exploration and two abandoned gold adits. These gold-bearing structures are all in trend with the magnetic anomaly associated with Atlantic Gold four deposits (Figure 1). This suggests the extension of the gold mineralized zones is probably hidden under a thick overburden and/or forms deeply buried new mineralization.

The four Atlantic Gold deposits are associated with an overturned anticline composed of sedimentary rocks characterized by a discrete magnetic anomaly.

To view the figure associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/GNI_Figure_1.pdf

Dr. Michel Boily P.Geo, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this document.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation’s control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation’s filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.