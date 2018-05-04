Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

ZEELAND, Mich., May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was recently named a 2017 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards in Orlando, Florida.

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.

Gentex is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry. The Company is a long-time supplier to General Motors, and this is the 19th time Gentex has received this award.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

More than 45 percent this year’s Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

“We’re once again honored to be recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “Our goal is to provide exceptional quality on everything we deliver, which in turn inspires customer confidence in Gentex as we work together to bring new, innovative technologies to market.”

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market:GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

About General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) (TSX:GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com .

Contact Information:

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

616.772.1590 x4316

Investor Contact

Josh O’Berski

616.772.1590 x5814