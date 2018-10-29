Gentex to Debut Custom Michigan-themed Chevy Colorado at SEMA Car Show

Vehicle Highlights :

Heavily modified 2018 Chevy Colorado Z71 Crew Cab equipped for camping and outdoor adventure

Unique Michigan-themed wrap depicting the state’s distinctive natural attributes

Integrated YETI craft-beer dispenser

Gentex multi-camera rear vision system and car-to-home automation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Michiganders will attest, the “Great Lakes State” is prime for outdoor adventure, with abundant coastline, an extensive trail system, and weather that supports nearly every type of seasonal sporting activity. At this year’s SEMA show, Michigan-based Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) will unveil a customized, Michigan-themed 2018 Chevy Colorado designed and equipped to highlight all the state has to offer.

“Michiganders are fiercely proud of their state, and as a Michigan-based company, we thought it would be fun to capture that spirit in a vehicle designed to highlight our state’s natural beauty yet outfitted to tackle any outdoor activity,” said Steve Downing, Gentex President and CEO.

To showcase the state’s beauty, Gentex decked-out the truck with a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, including the Great Lakes, Pictured Rocks, waterfalls, sand dunes, white pine forests, hiking trails, and much more. The design also incorporates the iconic Mackinac Bridge, which spans the state’s two peninsulas, and a highly stylized adaptation of Michigan’s state crest across the hood.

Gentex even received permission to emblazon the truck with Pure Michigan, the slogan that’s become the hallmark of the state’s highly successful tourism promotion program administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The MEDC is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for Michigan business development.

When it comes to camping, the vehicle has everything, including the kitchen sink. It also has a fully integrated refrigerator/freezer, pull-out stove, and remote-controlled roof-mounted tent. Because Michigan is known for its profusion of craft breweries, the truck also features a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle.

The truck sports an incredibly aggressive stance, sitting atop 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to Black Rhino’s Arsenal rims. To tackle Michigan’s toughest terrain, Gentex added a performance suspension system featuring Fox 2.5 Remote Reservoir Coil-Overs and a body lift raising the vehicle a towering 7 inches over stock height.

The truck’s standard 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine has been modified with an MBRP Cat-Back Exhaust System, S&B Cold Air Intake, and Trifecta Performance Advantage Digital Powertrain Tuner.

Additionally, the truck features Addictive Desert Designs HoneyBadger® bumpers and sidesteps, a Leitner Designs Active Cargo System, and DECKED® Truck-Bed Storage Box.

“While the truck is designed for adventure, it’s ultimate purpose is to help showcase Gentex technologies,” said Downing. “It’s equipped with a variety of our digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass features that are available – or soon will be – in the automotive aftermarket.”

Specifically, the truck includes Gentex’s Full Display Mirror (FDM), an intelligent rear vision system that uses a rearward-facing camera to stream live video to a mirror-integrated LCD. The Colorado’s FDM system is uniquely equipped with two rear vision cameras; one designed into the vehicle’s center high-mounted stop lamp, and a second detachable auxiliary camera that can affix to the vehicle’s rigging, camper or trailer. The driver can switch between camera views via a custom switch on the dashboard.

The vehicle’s roof-mounted, solar-powered tent automatically opens and closes with the push of a HomeLink® button, Gentex’s car-to-home automation system, which can also be programmed to operate garage doors, gates, lighting, and other home automation devices.

To prevent rearview glare from reaching the driver’s eyes during nighttime driving, the truck includes exterior auto-dimming mirrors, which darken automatically when glare is detected.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place October 30 to November 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com .

