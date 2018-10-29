Gentex to Demonstrate New Aftermarket Products at SEMA 2018

Gentex SEMA Booth Highlights:

New dual-camera Full Display Mirror ® with auxiliary camera that mounts to truck tailgates, trailers or campers

All-new HomeLink ® Connect mirror with cloud-based home automation; mirror-integrated buttons control thermostats, lighting, security systems, smart outlets and more

Custom, Michigan-themed 2018 Chevy Colorado equipped for outdoor adventure

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Le Mans Prototype Hybrid LMP1 racecar featuring Gentex’s Full Display Mirror

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At this year’s SEMA show, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) will demonstrate a Full Display Mirror (FDM) that toggles between multiple camera feeds, an auxiliary FDM camera that can affix to trailers and campers to provide optimum rear vision, and an all-new automatic-dimming mirror with integrated HomeLink buttons capable of operating RF (radio frequency) and cloud-based home automation devices.

These and other products, along with a custom, Michigan-themed 2018 Chevy Colorado and Toyota Gazoo LMP1 racecar, will feature prominently at Gentex’s booth (North Hall, #11673), which has been designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Gentex’s expanding digital vision and vehicle connectivity product lineup.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry. It supplies nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place October 30 to November 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The SEMA show allows us to promote our existing accessory and aftermarket products while at the same time gathering input on technologies we’re implementing with our OEM customers,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “We then use the feedback to enhance the factory products and turn them into high-quality features for the aftermarket.”

Several years ago at SEMA, Gentex introduced to the aftermarket its Full Display Mirror, an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view. The system captures video from a rearward-facing camera and streams it to a unique mirror-integrated LCD that provides the driver with an unobstructed, panoramic view behind the vehicle.

This year at SEMA, Gentex is demonstrating an FDM capable of toggling between two different camera inputs. In addition, Gentex has developed a wired, detachable auxiliary camera that can affix to a truck tailgate, camper or trailer, which could provide rear vision when the primary vehicle-integrated camera is blocked.

Gentex is also expanding its vehicle connectivity lineup with an all-new HomeLink mirror capable of operating RF and cloud-based home automation devices. Wireless control is made possible through HomeLink Connect, Gentex’s new home automation aggregator app that can be configured and paired with the mirror’s HomeLink buttons via Bluetooth Low Energy. The system allows users to activate a wide variety of home automation devices without needing to fumble with their phone.

Two unique vehicles will also be on display, including a heavily modified 2018 Chevy Colorado Z71 Crew Cab equipped for camping and outdoor adventure. Gentex decked-out the truck with a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, and equipped it to handle all types of terrain while camping in style. It even includes a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite Michigan microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle.

Additionally, Gentex’s booth will feature a Toyota Gazoo Racing Le Mans Prototype Hybrid LMP1 racecar, which Gentex equipped with a digital rear vision system consisting of a Full Display Mirror and rearward-facing camera assembly. The vehicle is currently racing in the 2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship. Gentex is an official partner of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com .

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

craig.piersma@gentex.com

Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Josh O’Berski

(616) 772-1800 x5814

josh.oberski@gentex.com

