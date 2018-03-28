Getting ready for the cottage? Save money and the environment with propane!

OTTAWA, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The much-anticipated arrival of Spring means patio and BBQ season are not far behind. And there’s nothing quite like heading to the cottage – or cabin – depending what part of Canada you’re from – after a long gruelling winter.

For many families, their summer home-away-from-home is an investment in addition to their primary residence, and therefore careful thought must be put into any upgrades.

If you’re thinking about boosting your summer home’s livability and lowering your energy costs, consider propane as a way to heat and power your summer residence.

Converting from heating oil to propane can save you up to 45 per cent in electricity costs, lower your insurance rates due to eliminated risk of contamination from oil leaks, and it’s much better for the environment, reducing GHG emissions by 38 per cent annually. No investment in infrastructure is required either as propane companies invest in their own storage and distribution assets.

And the unique characteristics of propane mean that it can go anywhere and power just about anything. “Propane is a low-emission energy source that has the ability to heat homes and generate power for everything from dryers and hot water tanks to refrigerators and lights. And it can even be used as a fuel for vehicles,” says Canadian Propane Association President and CEO Nathalie St-Pierre.

“When you take reliability, cost, performance and efficiency into account, propane heating outperforms nearly every other type of home heating system available,” says St-Pierre. “Switching to propane gives you a good return on your investment but also saves you money while enjoying your summer getaway.”

