Gibsons Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes

Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibsons” or the “Company”) (TSX:GEI) announced today that it has agreed to issue and sell CDN $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024 (the “Notes”), on an exempt private placement basis (the “Private Placement”). The Notes will be issued at par and interest thereupon will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning July 15, 2017. The Notes will be issued under a new indenture. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about March 22, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gibsons has also announced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding Canadian dollar denominated 7.0% senior unsecured notes due 2020 and a portion of its U.S. dollar denominated 6.75% senior unsecured notes.

Gibsons intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Private Placement, along with a portion of the net proceeds from the previously announced sale of its Industrial Propane Business, to fund the tender offer.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The securities mentioned herein will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the “accredited investor” prospectus exemption in Canada and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, any securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale of securities will be made in any jurisdiction, in which such an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful.

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including, but not limited to, statements concerning the proposed Private Placement of Notes, including the proposed use of proceeds, and the tender offers. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential” and “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2017 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibsons website at www.gibsons.com.