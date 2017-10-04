Giga Stock Options Granted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giga Metals Corporation (the “Company”), (TSX VENTURE:GIGA) – today announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 450,000 stock options to certain Consultants, Directors and Advisory Board Members, exercisable at $0.40 per share, expiring October 4, 2022.

