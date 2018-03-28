Wednesday, March 28, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
GINSMS Announces Audited Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2017

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) (the “Corporation” or “GINSMS”) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 have been filed today on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

On February 13, 2018, GINSMS had disclosed through the issuance of a press release unaudited financial results for the three- and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and provided financial forecasts for the 2018 financial year.  This financial disclosure was done in advance of today’s filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements.

GINSMS’ financial information for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

GINSMS is pleased to report that there is no significant change between the audited financial statements filed today and the unaudited financial information it disclosed earlier on February 13, 2018, except for the reclassification of an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment to loss on written-off of property, plant and equipment for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The auditors of the Corporation are of the opinion that the impairment loss on property, plant and equipment amounting to $52,444 should be reclassified as property, plant and equipment written off for the year ended December 31, 2017. This will reflect the nature of the expense more appropriately. Accordingly, the “Operating Expenses and Finance Costs” and “Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information” are amended.

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

  Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2017
(Unaudited)		   Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2016
(Unaudited)		   Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2017
(Audited)		   Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2016
(Audited)		  
Salaries and wages 180,886   189,229   715,827   923,961  
Directors’ fees 40,000   40,000   40,000   40,000  
Professional fees 75,323   66,573   339,362   329,742  
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (39,450 ) 79,400   (130,096 ) 95,904  
Other general & administrative expenses 53,955   62,640   236,205    261,935  
                 
                 
Allowance/(Reversal of allowance) for doubtful debts -   (8,249 ) 7,489   (8,249 )
Depreciation        
-Property, plant and equipment 292   1,292   1,438   11,234  
Interest expenses 142,862   249,422   629,799   896,777  
Loss on written-off of property, plant and equipment  52,667    -    52,667   -  
  506,535   680,307   1,892,691   2,551,304  
                 


Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information

Financial Highlights Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2017
(Unaudited)
($)		   Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2016
(Unaudited)
($)		   Twelve-month
period ended
December 31
2017
(Audited)
($)		   Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2016
(Audited)
($)		  
                 
Cash, beginning of period/year 121,245   106,047   139,808   310,805  
                 
Operating activities        
Net loss for the period/year (307,059 ) (429,983 ) (1,124,717 ) (1,507,635 )
Current tax expense 9   845   -   2,317  
Deferred tax (credit)/expense (79 ) 35   (79 ) (2,197 )
Interest expenses 142,862   249,422   629,799   896,777  
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (39,450 ) 79,400   (130,096 ) 95,904  
Allowance/(Reversal of allowance) for  doubtful accounts -   (8,249 ) 7,489   (8,249 )
Loss on written-off of property, plant and equipment 52,667   -   52,667   -  
Amortization and depreciation 93,854   37,041   191,632   163,512  
Changes in working capital items 325,843   72,853   44,772   (66,264 )
Income tax paid -   (599 ) -   (88,101 )
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 268,647   765   (328,533 ) (513,936 )
Financing activities        
Advances from related parties 38,120   67,007   241,024   320,835  
Repayment of advance from a related party (2,335 ) (56,369 ) (494,542 ) (123,104 )
Loans from related parties -   -   -   219,029  
Repayment of loan from a related party -   -   (13,997 ) -  
Proceed from private placement -   -   931,280   -  
Net cash generated from financing activities 35,785   10,638   663,765   416,760  
Investing activities        
Development expenditures -   -   (112 ) (2,865 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (58,951 ) (684 ) (77,783 ) (29,667 )
Net cash used in investing activities (58,951 ) (684 ) (77,895 ) (32,532 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies (25,961 ) 23,042   (56,380 ) (41,289 )
         
Increase/(Decrease) in cash 219,520   33,761   200,957   (170,997 )
         
Cash, end of period/year 340,765   139,808   340,765   139,808  
                 

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distributes innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

