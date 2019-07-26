Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Giyani Receives Final Approvals to Implement Environmental Management Plans at its K.Hill and Otse Manganese Deposits in Botswana Giyani Receives Final Approvals to Implement Environmental Management Plans at its K.Hill and Otse Manganese Deposits in Botswana CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedREPEAT – Ascot Intersects 320 g/t Gold Over 1.0 Meter at the Big Missouri Deposit; Ongoing Drilling to Focus on Exploration and DiscoveryAGF change le niveau de risque du Fonds É.-U. petite et moyenne capitalisation AGFAGF Changes Risk Rating for AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund