Giyani Reports High Grade Results, up to 67.4% MnO, At The New Otse Prospect in Botswana

Giyani Metals Corporation is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered and confirmed a second high grade manganese prospect near the town of Otse ("The Otse Prospect") that graded up to 67.4% manganese oxide (MnO) during the phase II regional mapping and sampling program at its 88% owned Kgwakgwe Hill (K.Hill) project in Botswana, Africa. The objective of this sampling program is to confirm and build confidence that a follow up drill testing campaign will deliver a sizeable compliant resource/reserve estimate in one or more of the areas currently being targeted.

The Otse Prospect is located 40 km east of the previously reported historical mine site on the Kgwakgwe hill top. Both prospects are located within the boundaries of the larger, manganese rich, K.Hill Project area. A total of 50 unique grab samples and 3 duplicates were collected from the Otse Prospect and submitted to SGS South Africa (PTY) LTD laboratories in Randburg, South Africa. Full assay results from these samples are presented as Appendix A hereunder.

Interpretation of the Manganese Occurrence at the Otse Prospect:

Manganese mineralization at the Otse Prospect occurs within a chert breccia unit, typically found stratigraphically on top of a manganiferous and ferruginous shale unit (see Fig. 1 on the Company’s website).

The manganese occurs as replacement of the cement between clasts of the chert breccia (see Fig. 2 on the Company’s website).

The style of mineralization is typically nodule-like and occasionally massive (see Fig. 3 on the Company’s website).

This chert breccia unit is highly variable in thickness, ranging from a few meters up to 15 meters thick. The assay results indicate a similar grade to the manganese-shale sampled at the historical mine site on the Kgwakgwe hill, but mineralized material typically has a higher silica content. At this early stage, the Otse Prospect seems to be discontinuous with three different quarries showing mineralization. Continuity between these three occurrences can be determined through drilling (see map 1 on the Company’s website).

MnO grades of the 50 unique samples from the Otse Prospect vary between 15.4% and 67.4% and average 48.1% MnO (excluding one sample from the unmineralized hanging-wall with 0.07% MnO).

“This new discovery of the Otse Prospect, with high grade manganese occurrences, adds to our growing confidence in the potential size of deposits within our property in Botswana. Our team on the ground continues to sample the rest of the larger K.Hill Project area with early signs of a third potential prospect that we will be able to report on once the results are in,” states Wajd Boubou, President.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

