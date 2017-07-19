Giyani Reports New High Grade Results, up to 73% MnO, at K.Hill Project, Botswana

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) - Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WDG)(FRANKFURT:KT9) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce lab results from 80 surface samples collected during phase II regional mapping and sampling program currently underway at its 88% owned Kgwakgwe Hill (K.Hill) project in Botswana.

Sampling and Results Summary

Different lithologies were sampled to test both the grade of mineralization as well as background manganese values in the host rock. The manganiferous shale unit (“Mn-Shale”), from the well known Kgwakgwe Hill Shale formation, is considered the main target. Mineralization styles vary from laminated to massive to botryoidal. Analyses of the Mn-Shale sampled from K.Hill thus far covers approximately 500 meters along strike. Sampling is still underway, and the same shale unit will be sampled towards the south of the historic mine site.

33 samples were taken at K.Hill. These are associated with the Mn-Shale which is an iron enriched unit, up to 10 meters thick. These 33, along with 21 duplicates assayed between 46% to 64% MnO with two samples under 40%. An interpreted fault zone unit has been mapped at K.Hill. This fault zone contains the botryoidal type mineralization while the host lithology has been deformed and altered to a massive, typically iron enriched unit. “Nodules” of Mn-minerals showing botryoidal habit returned MnO grade of up to 73%. Sampling continues within an initial 1km by 1km envelope around the historical mine site. Images indicating the different styles of mineralization can be seen at the company’s website.

Phase II Assay Results.

A complete table of all sample results is included in Appendix A. These assays were produced by SGS Randfontein South Africa 13 July of 2017.

“These recent results further support our confidence level that Giyani is exploring a unique world class manganese deposit at K.Hill,” states Wajd Boubou, President. “In addition, we believe once the metallurgical results have been received, the situation here is ideal to quickly advance this project to trial mining and processing stage while additional studies are concurrently being conducted.”

Ian Flint, Ph.D., P.Eng, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corporation.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Appendix A: Major element analysis by borate fusion, XRF performed by SGS (July 2017). Original samples are 9 through 68 while 69-88 are duplicates .