Glacier Lake Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing and Awareness Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glacier Lake Resources Inc. (TSXV:GLI) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as of August 1st, 2017, the company has begun implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO Glacier Lake Resources Inc. stated, “I have known George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM from their early days. And since the beginning they have proven to be not only a leader in the online marketing space, but they’ve been doing it with integrity! We are very pleased to have retained their services to expand our online presence.”

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services (“Advertising Services”). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will be issuing;

TOTAL FEE: $45,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Advertiser as follows:

$9,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement June 29, 2017 for initial preparation of:

$9,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month December 29, 2017

$9,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month March 29, 2018

$9,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of twelfth month June 29, 2018

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The agreement/arrangement is subject to TSX-V approval.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM achieved two very big milestones on January 22, 2017, surpassing 50 Million Visits from 7 Million investors on AGORACOM. The company also expect to surpass 500 Million page views later this year.

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

