Glance Founders Speaking at Major International Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is announcing that Glance founders Penny Green, and Desmond Griffin are participating as speakers in two high-profile blockchain and cryptocurrency events.

This week, Ms. Green was featured on a panel at CoinAgenda, with content focused on cryptocurrency investment. Ms. Green was featured on a panel alongside Howard Marks of StartEngine and Chris Housser of Polymath. The panel was moderated by Leo Iruk and discussed “The Future of Securities Tokens.” This year’s conference was the largest to date with 1,000 attendees, 40 speakers and 75 exhibitors. The event was hosted at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and takes place just prior to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). CoinAgenda is also a sponsor for the Digital Money Forum at CES.

“Our blockchain and cryptocurrency strategy with the Glance Token is set to revolutionize the way that cryptocurrency is perceived and engaged with. The consumer market has not been adequately addressed and cryptocurrency is still confusing and even a little scary to the average consumer. We are going to change all of that,” said Penny Green, President, COO and Co-Founder of Glance. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to share our vision and my passion for what is possible with this technology at these events.”

Later this month, Ms. Green and Mr. Griffin are booked to speak in Davos, Switzerland during the inaugural Blockchain Davos Conference. Blockchain Davos is a highly exclusive conference timed to coincide with the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, where each year global and political leaders gather from every country and sector to collaborate on developing shared initiatives to improve the condition of our world.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom automated rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness and wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial Inc., Active Pay Distribution Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. Glance owns Glance Blockchain Token Inc., which is developing the Glance Token as a cryptocurrency with a series of smart contracts for customer engagement through rewards. Glance is part of the CSE25 Index and the CSE composite index.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech

