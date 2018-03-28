Glance Provides Additional Details on Investor Relations Consultants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) (“Glance”) today provided additional details on its recent announcement of the appointment of Vincic Advisors as its investor relations consultants.

Glance has retained Vincic Advisors for an initial term of three months, commencing on March 20, 2018, to provide investor relations and communications services. The fee will be $12,500 per month. Neither Vincic Advisors nor any of its associates holds an equity interest in Glance Technologies.

“We are excited by the opportunities available to us in the mobile payments market and we look forward to continuing to share our vision for the company with current and potential investors,” said Glance CEO Desmond Griffin.

About Vincic Advisors

Vincic Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, communications and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, Vincic Advisors has helped clients from a broad cross section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, the company leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions for its clients aimed helping enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased an end-to-end blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “may”, “believe”, “thinks”, “expect”, “exploring”, “expand”, “could”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “pursue”, “potentially”, “projected”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the integration of a rewards-based cryptocurrency into the Glance Pay app. Although Glance considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among other things, risks related to the development of a rewards-based cryptocurrency and integration into the Glance Pay app. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are in addition based on various estimates, forecasts and projects as well as expectations, beliefs and assumptions, including, without limitation, the successful integration of a rewards-based cryptocurrency into the Glance Pay app. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Prospectus of Glance, which may be accessed through Glance’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.