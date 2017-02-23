Glance Technologies Announces alliance and video release with Populist Media

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (FKT:GJT) (OTCQB:GLNNF) is pleased to announce its first social media video release through its alliance with Populist Media, Vancouver’s premiere online visual city guide.

Harnessing the power of captivating social video, “Taste of Mount Pleasant” is the first result of of the joint sales and marketing efforts of Populist Media and Glance Pay to highlight the best dishes and drinks from Glance Pay restaurants Caffe Mangia, Fable Diner, Chicha Restaurant, Portland Craft and Eight ½ Restaurant Lounge. As part of a bundle of co-marketing and sales initiatives, Glance Pay is strategically increasing restaurant revenues while increasing brand awareness for Glance.

“We are pleased to act as a reseller for such an innovative digital media company and to add social media video production to our increasing list of innovative marketing options for restaurants,” says Glance President and COO Penny Green, “Glance Pay’s newly launched marketing services leverage existing social distribution networks with innovative content to promote restaurants to targeted audiences.”

Go to www.GlancePay.com to watch the Taste of Mount Pleasant video and discover new places to dine in Vancouver.

“Taste of Mount Pleasant” follows the launch of Glance Pay’s brand new in-app features directed at driving positive customer reviews to Yelp and TripAdvisor and informing users of food and drink specials, events, and contests happening at partnering restaurants. Glance Pay users will have a chance to win exciting prizes worth $1000.00 or more simply by using the app, such as box suite tickets to Vancouver Canucks games and a $200 dinner at a Glance Pay restaurant. Contest details can be found directly in the “contest” section of the app and online at GlancePay.com.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device and that combines in app messaging with social media marketing. Glance Pay revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance is building a valuable network of restaurants and consumers, and offers targeted in app marketing, customer feedback, in restaurant messaging, custom rewards programs, search engine optimization and social media promotions and management for restaurants. For more information about Glance, please go to Glance Technology’s website.

About Populist Media

Populist is Vancouver’s FIRST visual guide to the city! A new, innovative digital media company showcasing the best that Vancouver has to offer through informative, entertaining, and cinematic “snackable” video listicles.

