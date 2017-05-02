Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Glance Technologies Announces Closing of Private Placement Glance Technologies Announces Closing of Private Placement Glance Technologies Announces Closing of Private Placement RecommendedAzul Systems seizes Java runtime performance lead with Falcon, a new Just-in-Time compiler based on LLVMEPIC Completes Enterprise Reorganization, Describes Autek Propulsion, Tensleep Financial, and EPIC CorporationGrow Condos, Inc. Provides “Smoke on the Water” Advancement Update