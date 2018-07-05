Glance Welcomes Steamworks’ Four Premier Vancouver Locations to Trial Mobile Payments Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (CSE:GET.WT) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to welcome four new Vancouver locations to the Glance Pay network with the trial signing of Glance Pay at the Steamworks Group of Companies.

Glance Pay users can currently enjoy the app’s convenience, security and rewards at Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar Convention Centre and Gastown locations, with the additional Rogue location on West Broadway and their sister location, Steamworks Brewpub.

“We had previously tried out a mobile payments platform, and we’ve been researching several of them as well, but Glance Pay stood out as the solution for us,” says Carl McCreath, President of Restaurant Operations for Steamworks. “The chance to give our customers a leading-edge payment solution, while also enhancing our operational efficiency — that was a clear ‘win’ for keeping ahead of the competition.”

For more than 20 years, Steamworks has been standing out from the pack thanks to both its innovative brewing and its elegant, enthralling dining experiences. Inspired by the historic steam heating system they discovered in their Gastown brewpub location, Steamworks built its name and reputation from unlocking the flavour of with steam-powered brewing, creating its distinct, flavourful and award-winning taste in the process.

“At Glance, we are so proud of the amazing restaurant and merchant partners we have, because it means giving our users more options for unbeatable dining and shopping experiences,” says Desmond Griffin, CEO of Glance Technologies. “Welcoming Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar and Steamworks Brewpub to our network means four more top-quality, traffic-heavy locations for our users to enjoy, and four more that can benefit from the operational advantages of Glance Pay mobile payments.”

The Glance Pay mobile payments platform has quickly become a leading choice for merchants in restaurants, retail and more, thanks to its compelling competitive advantages in customer service and satisfaction. With approximately 500 signed locations across Canada and the United States, Glance Pay is a high-security platform offering exclusive deals and rewards for users, while rewarding merchants with faster, more flexible transactions, as well as new tools, insights, and advantages.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance also owns an end-to-end blockchain solution for a rewards-based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay App.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech.

About Steamworks Group of Companies

In 1995, Steamworks first took hold of their historic Gastown brewpub location, only to discover the building had a rare steam heating system — a remnant from forward thinkers of a century past. Deep within the building’s core they found a network of underground steam pipes — the same pipes that run through Gastown’s historic steam clock. Intrigued by the concept of direct steam powered brewing, something the brewmaster had only read of but never seen, they ventured forth and to create a one-of-a-kind steam fired brewery; the first in Canada. To their delight, they found test brews to be distinctively fresh and flavourful. For nearly 25 years, beer aficionados have traveled to Steamworks famous brewpub to savour these unconventional and award winning brews. In 2012, Steamworks proudly launched their packaged products, adorned with distinctly whimsical branding and filled with delicious steam brewed craft beer. Under the auspices of brewmaster Julia Hanlon and her brew team, Steamworks continue to produce the finest quality craft beers such as their Flagship IPA, which was awarded ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Best IPA’ at the 2016 BC Brewing Awards. Today the “little brewery that grew” sells bottles, tall cans, bombers and kegs throughout B.C., several Canadian provinces and U.S. states, central Europe and Hong Kong. All the while, still brewing with the power of steam.

