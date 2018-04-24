Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Global Blockchain Adds Former NYMEX Chairman Richard Schaeffer to its Advisory Board and Four New Members to the Laser Network Advisory Board Global Blockchain Adds Former NYMEX Chairman Richard Schaeffer to its Advisory Board and Four New Members to the Laser Network Advisory Board RecommendedGlobal Blockchain Adds Former NYMEX Chairman Richard Schaeffer to its Advisory Board and Four New Members to the Laser Network Advisory BoardLiquor Stores N.A. Ltd. First Quarter 2018 Results Conference CallNew injury caps legislation means ICBC trumps individual rights